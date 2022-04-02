ALLERT: FISHROT BAIL APPLICATIONS DISMISSED

High Court Judge Shafimana Ueitele on Friday dismissed the bail applications of six men implicated in the Fishrot corruption scandal in the capital.

Ueitele said the six men, including former Cabinet ministers Sacky Shanghala and Bernhardt Esau, failed to persuade him that their release is in the best interest of the public or in the interest of the administration of justice, or that they would not interfere with witnesses.

More to follow.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency