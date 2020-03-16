Bahnhoff-!Usib accident victim identified

The Namibian Police (NamPol) in Hardap has identified the 33-year-old accident victim that succumbed to his injuries on the Banhoff-!Usib road on Sunday was identified as Wilber Ockhuisen.

NamPol's regional crime investigations coordinator for Hardap, Deputy Commissioner Eric Clay on Monday confirmed the identity and said the next of kin of deceased was informed of his passing.

Ockhuisen succumbed to injuries sustained after the vehicle he was traveling in left the road and overturned on the Bahnhoff-!Usib gravel road on Sunday.

Namibian Police Force preliminary report said on Sunday the incident happened at about 10h30 on Sunday.

It is alleged that the female driver of a white Toyota Hilux double cab with a Swakopmund registration number lost control of the vehicle after the left rear tyre burst and it left the road and overturned. The vehicle had six adults and five children in it.

The police said six others besides the deceased were seriously injured and rushed to the St Mary’s Hospital in Rehoboth.

The police are investigating a case of culpable homicide against the driver.

