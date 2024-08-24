Burkina: Brigadier General Kassoum Coulibaly welcomes the reforestation initiative in his department



The Minister of State and Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs, Brigadier General Kassoum Coulibaly, welcomed, on Saturday, his department’s reforestation initiative.

‘We know that trees are life, and despite the tasks we have to accomplish, we think about planting trees,’ declared the Minister of State and Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs, the Brigadier General Kassoum Coulibaly.

The Minister of State, who spoke on Saturday in Ouagadougou during a tree planting ceremony, congratulated this initiative which makes it possible to green up the courtyard of his department.

For the head of National Defense, each institution must have its grove, in accordance with the government’s vision.

‘We are going to plant as many plants as possible,’ said Brigadier General Coulibaly.

As a reminder, National Tree Day was launched on June 22 in Bobo-Dioulasso, in the western part of the country, by the President of Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

Source: Burkina Information Agency