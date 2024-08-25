Burkina-Environment-Reforestation 300 trees planted in Bassinko during the initial edition of the ‘one household, one living tree’ project

Ouagadougou: 300 plants were planted in the relay city of Bassinko, on the northwest outskirts of Ouagadougou on the occasion of the first edition of the citizen initiative ‘one household, one tree » sponsored by Minister Bassolma Bazié and the Living Human Treasure Konomba Traoré, this Saturday.

The initiative, led by the African Vision association, allowed 300 trees to be planted, including mango and kola trees, with the support of agents from the ministry responsible for environmental issues and customary authorities.

It responds to the call of the Head of State, Captain Ibrahim Traoré for the restoration of plant cover, according to the president of L’African, Alain Sou.

‘In addition to helping to protect the environment by living means, this act contributes to protecting the administrative reserve released by the State,’ rejoiced the Minister of State, Minister of the Civil Service, of Labor and social protection, Bassolma Bazié sponsor of the event, cited by its communications department.

Minister B

azié welcomed the initiative which, according to him, will contribute to improving the living environment of the population. And urged the beneficiaries and initiators to ensure the maintenance of the plants.

Source: Burkina Information Agency