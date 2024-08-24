The African eSports Championships: Morocco welcomes a very successful organization



The first African eSports Championships closed on Wednesday in apotheosis in Casablanca, under the watchful gaze of thousands of spectators, both at the Mohammed V Sports Complex and online. This competition was an opportunity to celebrate the talent of African players and to highlight the growth of eSports on the continent.

Morocco confirmed its status as an eSports hub in Africa by successfully hosting this major event. The infrastructure put in place and the public’s enthusiasm have demonstrated the country’s capacity to organize high-level international competitions.

On the podiums, it was Egypt which stood out by winning three of the five titles in play: PUBG Mobile, MLBB, and MLBB Women. Morocco, the host country, also shone, winning second place in the PUBG Mobile and MLBB categories, synonymous with qualification for the Riyadh 2024 Worlds. Tunisia and South Africa completed the podium in the other categories, highlighting the diversity of talents on the African continent.

This first edition of the

African eSports Championships was a resounding success, thanks in particular to the unwavering support of the Moroccan authorities. The presence of Mr. Chakib Benmoussa, Minister of National Education, Preschool and Sports, of Mr. Mehdi Bensaid, Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, and of Mr. Mohamed Mhidia, Wali of region of Casablanca-Settat, demonstrated the importance given to eSports in Morocco.

The success of the African eSports Championships, organized from August 16 to 21 by the African eSport Confederation (ACES) and the International Federation of Electronic Sports (IESF), in partnership with the Royal Moroccan Federation of Electronic Games (FRMJE ), opens new perspectives for the development of eSports on the continent. The participation of African teams in the eSports World Cup will highlight African talent on the international stage.

Source: Burkina Information Agency