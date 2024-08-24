Burkinabè living in Trkiye mobilize more than 6 million for the peace effort



The Burkinabè community living in Turkey has mobilized 6,405,743 FCFA for the benefit of the patriotic support fund, AIB learned on Saturday from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. of Regional Cooperation and Burkinabè Abroad, chaired on Friday August 23, a check presentation ceremony for six million four hundred five thousand seven hundred and forty-three (6,405,743 CFA francs) from the community of Burkinabè living in Trkiye under the Patriotic Support Fund, reported the communications service of the head of Burkinabe diplomacy.

‘This gesture is part of the appeal of the Head of State, Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

This support was initiated at the beginning of 2024 and symbolizes our attachment to the motherland, but also our desire to contribute to the efforts for a more promising future.

Each of us feels a deep responsibility towards our homeland and its aspirations to recover its total sovereignty,’ launched the spokesperson for the delegation, Mr. Mohammed Dabo, quoted from the same source.

The Minister of

Foreign Affairs, Jean Marie Karamoko Traoré, praised this very important gesture in the context of mobilizing resources to meet the challenges of our country.

‘It’s a real pleasure to receive this gesture. By making this donation, you demonstrate that the call of the Head of State was heard in the four corners of Trkiye and that it was understood. On behalf of the entire government, the Head of State, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, I reiterate our gratitude to the Burkinabè community living in Turkey.

In the opinion of the head of Burkinabe diplomacy, the various contributions coming from both sides of our brothers and sisters will have enabled the government to mobilize means for the fighting forces, and resources to finance public policies of our country.

Source: Burkina Information Agency