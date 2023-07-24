Catholic physicians provide free medical outreach to FCT Community

The Association of Catholic Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (ACMPN), Abuja Chapter, has provided free medical outreach to residents of Gishiri community in the FCT.

The activity was part of the events to commemorate its Annual Health week and General meeting in Abuja.

The News Agency of NIgeria (NAN) reports that more than 100 persons, including men, women and children, benefitted from consultations, laboratory tests and medical treatment.

Dr Mathew Ashikeni, National President of the association, called on the doctors to always remember ethical rules and compassion expected of them as Catholic medical practitioners.

Ashikeni said that the medical outreach is aimed at bringing health care and the love of Christ to the under-served people of Gishiri.

“This is the love that Christ taught us when he healed the sick and went about doing good.

“He demonstrated to us the whole essence of Christianity and that is what we, as medical practitioners, are replicating by this gesture.

“Compassion is about showing love and care; it is about love and all that Christ taught us is love and that is how we should live,” he said.

The Parish Priest of Gishiri, Rev. Fr. Benedict Ahabiuji, who officiated the Thanksgiving service, said that doctors, especially Catholic doctors, should allow the word of Christ to grow and flourish in their hearts.

The newly-elected executives, led by the Chairman, Dr. Maureen Umemmuo, were inaugurated during the Holy Mass which was also held to commemorate the event.

The physicians donated N100,000 as their support to the Church building project and in support of the Catholic Youth Organisation of NIgeria, the youth arm of the Church.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria