Over 2,800 People Evacuated Due to Flooding in Southern Myanmar



Vladivostok: The Chinese and Russian navies are set to engage in a joint exercise in the sea and air spaces near Vladivostok, Russia, this August. Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, announced this collaborative venture aimed at enhancing maritime cooperation between the two nations.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the exercise will be followed by the sixth joint maritime patrol in the Pacific Ocean, involving participating forces from both countries. This initiative forms a part of the annual cooperation plan between the Chinese and Russian militaries. Zhang emphasized that the exercise and patrol are not aimed at any third party and have no relation to the ongoing international and regional situations.

