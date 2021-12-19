COVID-19: Namibia records 1 257 new cases

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, has announced that Namibia on Thursday recorded 1 257 new COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were recorded and total deaths remain at 3 580.

In the daily update issued Friday, Shangula said the new cases formed part of 3 805 results and represented a 33 per cent positivity ratio, with a sex distribution of 697 females and 560 males aged between two months and 89 years.

The Khomas Region recorded the highest number of cases at 495, followed by Erongo with 226 cases, Otjozondjupa with 218 cases, ||Kharas with 76 cases, Kunene 64, Oshikoto 45, Hardap 40, Omusati 30, Oshakati 18, Zambezi 24, Kavango East 15, Ohangwena four and Omaheke, two cases.

Among the confirmed cases are 82 learners, 26 health care workers, 15 students, and nine teachers. Twenty-seven cases have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 67 cases are fully vaccinated.

Shangula further reported that 41 new recoveries were recorded, bringing total recoveries in the country to 126 288.

The number of active cases on Thursday increased to 6 189 of which 175 were hospitalised and 15 admitted to intensive care units (ICU). Two of the hospitalised cases received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and two are fully vaccinated, while none of the cases in ICU have been vaccinated.

The minister also reported that by Thursday, 394 940 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine of which 98 389 had received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A total of 800 are children aged 12 to 17 years, while 234 176 adults had received two doses. Therefore, 332 565 people had completed their vaccination, which translates to 22.2 per cent of the target population, while 1 027 people have received their third Sinopharm jab.

Shangula noted that the number of new cases has exceeded the one thousand mark within the last reporting cycle.

“This is a meteoric increase within a short period of time. The same happened with the number of admissions, which is gradually approaching 200. These cases are putting pressure on the hospitals at a time when healthcare workers are supposed to take a well-deserved rest with their families,” the minister said.

Shangula further stated that a great concern is the fact that out of 175 admissions, only two people are fully vaccinated, leaving a total of 173 people unprotected against COVID-19 infections.

“Of even greater concern is that all 15 admissions in ICU are not vaccinated. Most of these admissions in ICU could have been avoided had the individuals concerned been vaccinated. I once again appeal to the public to make serious efforts to stem the tide of infection,” he said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency