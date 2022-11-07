Drugs worth N.dollars 5.6 million seized in October

The Namibian Police have seized various types of illicit drugs worth more than N.dollars 5.6 million during the month of October this year.

The drugs include cannabis (550kg), Mandrax (1 273 tablets), cocaine powder (55 grams), crack cocaine (77 units) and crystal methcathinone (7 grams).

According to a report issued by NamPol on Friday, 149 suspects were arrested in connection with the banned and dangerous substances. They include 141 Namibians, four Angolan nationals, two Congolese, one Zambian and one South African.

All the suspects have appeared in court already, within 24 hours of their respective arrests.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency