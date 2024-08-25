Iron Biby defends his world champion title on September 7 in England

Ouagadougou: Iron Biby, log lift world champion, will defend his title on September 7, 2024 in the city of Birmingham, England, the AIB learned from an official source.

Received in audience yesterday Friday by the Minister of Sports, Youth and Employment, Roland Anûuyirtol Somda, the champion reiterated his desire to defend his title.

He also reminded young Burkinabè athletes that paths are open to them.

‘Minister Somda expressed, on behalf of the highest authorities, his warm congratulations for the titles already committed and gratitude for the honor he does to the Burkinabè people. He wished every success to the athlete Iron Biby who returns to competition after his coronation in 2023,’ according to Minister Somda’s communications service.

The competition will be broadcast live on September 7, 2024 on Radiodiffusion Télévision du Burkina (RTB), the same source says.

Iron Biby, whose real name is Cheick Ahmed al-Hassan Sanou, is crowned log lift world champion, after lifting a load of 230kg, on October

21, 2023 in Scotland.

Source: Burkina Information Agency