Hot News :

Over 2,800 People Evacuated Due to Flooding in Southern Myanmar

Modernisation Key to Boosting Farm Production in Kunene: Muharukua

Iron Ore Futures Experience Decline at Dalian Commodity Exchange

Chinese and Russian Navies to Conduct Joint Exercise and Maritime Patrol

War-Scarred Chinese Hinterlands Transform into Prosperous Tourist Havens

20th CPC Central Committee to Convene Fourth Plenary Session in Beijing

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Iron Ore Futures Experience Decline at Dalian Commodity Exchange

Share This Article:


Dalian: Iron ore futures experienced a downturn on Wednesday during daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE). The close saw the most active iron ore contract for September 2025 delivery decrease by 3.5 yuan, approximately 49 U.S. cents, settling at 789 yuan per tonne.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the day’s trading involved 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange, which amassed a total trading volume of 652,752 lots. This activity resulted in a turnover of about 51.49 billion yuan.



China, recognized as the world’s largest importer of iron ore, made a significant move in May 2018 by opening the DCE iron ore futures to international investors. This development has been pivotal in the global trading landscape for iron ore.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.