Man commits suicide at Ndiyona

A 44-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a wire on a tree on Friday, a Namibian Police Force report issued on Sunday said.

The incident happened at Farm Shamambome in the Ndiyona Constituency of the Kavango East Region at around 12h30.

The deceased was identified as Sivambo Mauritius Muhuli and his next of kin have been informed.

In an unrelated incident, three men were arrested on Saturday for transporting Steenbok carcasses valued at N.dollars 30 000 at Mururani village in the Kavango West Region.

“A hunting rifle was also found when the police stopped and searched their vehicle,” the report said.

The suspects range in ages between 40 and 50 years and will appear in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency