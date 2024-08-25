Ministry of Infrastructure agents plant 100 trees in Yimdi

Ouagadougou: Staff from the Ministry of Infrastructure under the leadership of the Secretary General, Ismaël Zebret, planted 100 plants in Yimdi, on the western edge of Ouagadougou.

The young trees, mainly composed of cashew trees, were planted at the health and social promotion center and at the Yimdi public primary school, in the presence of the local community, according to the communications services of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

On the occasion, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ismaël Zebret, underlined the urgency of acting in the face of the continued degradation of natural resources.

He recalled that plant cover plays a crucial role in climate regulation, soil protection and biodiversity conservation.

This campaign is part of the reconstitution of the plant cover, an initiative of the Burkinabe government, and marking a decisive turning point in the fight for the preservation of the environment, recalled the Commander of Water and Forests, Amadou Sérémé.

Source: Burk

ina Information Agency