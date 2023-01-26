Namibia to host SADC Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit next week

Namibia will host the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit and Ministerial Committee of the Organ meeting next week to discuss the political and security situation in the region.

A media release by the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation on Thursday said the meeting of senior officials of the Organ Troika, as well as the extraordinary meeting of the Organ Troika ministerial committee, will be held on 30 January while the summit will take place on 31 January.

The SADC organ is managed on a troika basis. Namibia’s President Dr Hage Geingob is the current chairperson of the organ assisted by the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, and South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation was established in 2001 as an institution of SADC responsible for promoting peace and security in the SADC region.

