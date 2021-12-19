NIPDB bags ESQR Quality Achievement Award

After only eight months in operation, the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) was honoured with a Quality Achievement Award by the European Society for Quality Research (EQSR) at an award ceremony and convention held in Dubai, UAE.

The ESQR is a European organization based in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The annual ESQR Quality Achievement Awards honour and promote quality awareness, while also recognizing good business practices, technological innovation, and quality achievements in businesses, governments, and organizations around the world.

According to the ESQR, the award winners are chosen based on the results of polls, consumer opinion research, and market research conducted by the ESQR.

According to NIPDB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nangula Uaandja, in a media statement on Thursday, the award is a feather in their cap and international recognition of the Board's hard work in marketing Namibia to the world as an appealing investment and tourist destination.

'We are very proud of this accomplishment and what it means for the NIPDB and Namibia in general. While the NIPDB is still a young organization, we are a determined, agile, and resilient team that is fully committed to delivering on our mandate of facilitating investments into Namibia and unlocking opportunities that enable a better quality of life for all Namibians,' she said.

Uaandja stated that the NIPDB plays an important role in driving the country's economic development and exists as a public entity within the Office of the President to spearhead Namibia's economic revival, with a specific focus on investment promotion and facilitation.

'Given the current state of our economy, investment by both domestic and foreign nationals has been identified as the most viable lever Namibia can use to drive economic growth. Since its inception in April of this year, the NIPDB has been involved in a variety of activities aimed at positioning Namibia as an appealing and viable investment destination,” she stated.

The NIPDB, she said, is ending the year on a high note and is looking forward to making further strides toward improving the lives of all Namibians in the coming year.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency