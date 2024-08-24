North-Central: In Boussouma, hope replaces despair thanks to the resilience of the populations and the actions of the Fighting Forces



In Boussouma, local authorities and host populations are going out of their way to facilitate the socio-economic integration of internally displaced people. This resilience and this surge of solidarity are reinforced by the intense actions of the Fighting Forces and the resettlement of villages so as not to cede an inch of their land to the enemy.

Boussouma. This commune in the North-Central region of Burkina Faso has also welcomed thousands of internally displaced people. More and more, we are seeing returns. The special delegation is proud of these resettlements. ‘They said that they preferred to leave rather than be eternally welcomed and leave their village in the hands of the enemy,’ testifies the prefect-president of the special delegation Madjoa Lompo.

Friday July 26, 2024, day of the 2nd ordinary session of the Boussouma special delegation. On the agenda, three items: reading of the minutes of the previous session, examination and adoption of the deliberations and miscellaneous.

Out of 20 members,

only 2 are absent. The quorum being reached, the Chairman of the special delegation welcomed the members of the delegation. The atmosphere is tinged with serenity and rigor.

The designated session secretary, a member, reads the minutes of the 1st session held in March 2024. Many amendments will be made by a security agent. ‘Thank you Commissioner for this vigilance which allows us to have a quality document’, says the Prefect/PDS to him.

The first vice-president, the Songkoglog Naaba Saaga, goes back and forth between two exchanges.

‘Sorry, it’s a UN-Habitats team who is here to finalize a project,’ he said before apologizing once. The good news: the project to rehabilitate and build the wall surrounding the woman’s house has been completed.

The first vice-president of the special delegation of Boussouma is very involved in the management of the commune. Traditional Chief, he is Minister of Dima of Boussouma. ‘The role and place of customary traditions in the management of society is very important,’ reca

lls the minister.

At the special delegation of Boussouma, the values ??are focused on social cohesion, a return to basics and the involvement of all for a flourishing society.

Chantal T. Simporé, 2nd vice-president of Boussouma’s special delegation, has no respite. Between following the session and preparing document signatures, the young lady is present through her active participation in the discussions.

‘At the beginning, it was difficult, but the support from the President and the 1st vice-president was enormous for me. I fully assume my role and we work together peacefully,’ she says.

Boussouma, the oasis for some displaced people

Boussouma has become an oasis for some internally displaced people. And for the Prefect/PDS these populations demonstrate resilience and live together. Indeed, he informs: ‘There are populations who, upon their arrival, were so well received that they were able to integrate into the community. They built houses and found themselves a daily and dignified occupation.’

Mouss

a Bamogo, carpenter at the Boussouma market is an example of this. He and his family settled in a sector of the town. ‘I do some carpentry activities and I am sometimes called upon both in Kaya and Ouagadougou. And many other surrounding areas,’ he says with pride. Returning to his village is no longer on the agenda but Moussa greatly hopes for the return of security to his village.

Support yes, but the means are lacking

Like other host communes, Boussouma faces enormous burdens from IDPs, whether health, educational or humanitarian. ‘We nevertheless have difficulty satisfying everyone,’ recognizes the Prefect/PDS/. Boussouma shows his solidarity with the IDPs.

Resettled villages

‘There are departures, a lot of departures in fact, but there are arrivals,’ recalls Mr. Lompo. But, hope supplants despair in these moments of intense fight against terrorism according to the Authority.

As a reminder, he said, villages were resettled. And the most beautiful stories of population resilience are numerous, accordi

ng to the Prefect.

With a smile on his lips, he mentions these villages like the back of his hand. Among them, one had suffered an attack in May where several civilians died. A month later, he said, when the police provided security and calm was restored, the population returned.

‘They resettled and started carrying out their activities. We all understood through their action that we must not cede an inch of our land to the enemy. It’s truly a proof of resilience. And it is also their contribution to the fight against terrorism,’ explains the Prefect.

Who adds that if the security and defense forces are working on the return of populations who refuse, this can be a discouraging factor.

In Boussouma, even if there is sometimes concern, the authorities say they keep the faith and hope that terrorism will be a story to tell, very soon.

Source: Burkina Information Agency