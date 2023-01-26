Nudo questions composition of NCS shortlisted candidates

The National Unity Democratic Organization (Nudo) has expressed concern about the lack of diversity displayed on the shortlist of candidates for the Namibian Correctional Services (NCS) recruitment program that was released on Tuesday.

Nudo, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said they have taken serious concern with the shortlisted candidates vying for employment in the NCS, claiming that more than 97 percent of the shortlisted candidates are from one ethnic group in Namibia.

“It is apparent that more than 97 percent of those shortlisted are only from one ethnic group in our country, something that does not sit very well with us as a party,” said the party's secretary-general, Joseph Kauandenge.

He added that Namibia has a high unemployment rate, especially amongst the youth, which is why the lack of young people on the shortlist with surnames not stemming from northern Namibia is alarming.

“It is alarming to note that very few young people with surnames not from the north have made it on this shortlist,” Kauandenge said, explaining that it paints a bitter picture of ethnic exclusion.

Therefore, Nudo calls on the prison management to clearly explain how candidates from regions other than the north could not make it onto the shortlist.

Contacted for comment, the NCS said it would issue an official response in due course.

