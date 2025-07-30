Hot News :

Over 2,800 People Evacuated Due to Flooding in Southern Myanmar

Myawaddy: Over 2,800 individuals have been evacuated in Myawaddy township, Kayin state, following severe flooding incidents. The Myanmar Fire Services Department (MFSD) reported that a total of 2,851 people from 771 households were relocated as floodwaters threatened their homes.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the evacuation was initiated by the MFSD on Tuesday after the Thaungyin River exceeded danger levels due to heavy rainfall. The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology indicated that the river in Myawaddy has surged approximately 12 feet above the danger mark and is projected to remain a risk for at least another day.

The affected residents have been placed in temporary rescue camps to ensure their safety, the MFSD stated.

