Politics: Tallen tasks INEC on favourable conditions to encourage more women



Mrs Pauline Tallen, former Minister of Women Affairs, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure favourable conditions that will encourage more women into politics.

Tallen stated this in Abuja, while speaking with newsmen on the sideline of the inauguration and unveiling of a book titled: ‘From Margins to Mainstream’.

The about 200 pages book was written by Princess Nikky Onyeri, a gender advocate, and politician.

The former minister, who decried the low number of women in the political space, equally called on political parties in the country to also make their condition flexible, saying ‘this will encourage more women into politics.’

According to Tallen, there are countless numbers of women that can stand shoulder to shoulder with men when it comes to political issues, adding that better conditions must be given for this to happen.

She also called on women to come out en-masse to vote for the right candidates in the forthcoming Edo and Ondo elections.

‘I feel so sad becau

se the number of women that are giving tickets is not enough. It is just a little percent and this amounts to nothing. It is not that the women are not willing to come out, but they have not been given the support.

‘We are calling on all our political parties; we are calling on INEC to make sure they give better conditions to encourage women for the betterment of the country.

The former minister appreciated President Bola Tinubu for carrying along more women in his government, adding that more was still needed to realise gender equality.

Tallen also commended the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, whom she said is doing a lot to support and encourage women through her pet project.

She said that the first lady was doing so much in the area of empowerment of the youth as well as giving scholarships to children.

Speaking on the book, Tallen said: ‘The presentation speaks volume because women are doing so much. It is the women that nurture the home, ensuring that both the husband and children are in sound heal

th.

‘There are a lot of responsibilities that lie in the women. They make sure the homes are in the right balance, yet it is never noticed. By the time you take a look at this book, you will appreciate women,’ Tallen said.

On her part, Onyeri said that she was inspired to write the book based on the struggle she had seen by women groups in the last 30 years, and she had since then continued to support women emancipation.

Onyeri, a breast cancer survivor said that she was part of protesters to the National Assembly in 2023, who called for passage of five gender bills, but unfortunately the bills were not passed, and this also spurred her to write the book.

‘I look at the past, the present and the future of where our hope lies as women, and where we want to be. This thinking has brought me to where I am today and I am glad about that.

‘I wrote the book from my own perspective, and I hope it will give people a cause to think about women and embrace them. I also hope the book will promote literacy.

‘We are

going to be donating books around the country from the fund we will raise from the inauguration of this book so that more people can know what gender is all about, we assume that many people do not know about it.’

According to Onyeri, we will also be creating endowment funds for gender studies in the universities, these are the two key projects that will be achieved after this book launch,’ she said. .

Mrs Moji Makanjuola, also a gender advocate and a public speaker, commended the author of the book, adding that she had waged war against cancer, and a speaker for person’s with cancer.

According to her, women must hold each other’s hand, and stop impoverishing themselves, but must work towards developing themselves.

Igwe Simon Ikechukwu, the Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, said that the call for gender inclusiveness should not be limited to Nigeria only, but should be made global.

The Igwe commended the author of the book for coming up with such write-ups, while calling on the men fol

ks to stop violence against women.

The highlight of the occasion was the conferment of award of excellence on individuals that have distinguished themselves in human endeavours.

They include Mr Bernard Igwe, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, and Ikechuckwu among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the occasion was attended by dignitaries from both the private and government sector.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria