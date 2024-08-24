Reforestation 2024: The Ministry in charge of Communication begins with around a hundred plants



The Ministry of Communication, Culture, Arts and Tourism planted around a hundred plants on Saturday, as part of the national reforestation campaign.

Minister of State Jean Emmanuel Ouédraogo and his colleagues planted fruit and shade trees, in Ouagadougou 2000, on vast land belonging to the National Library.

The site of several hectares will be a multifunctional structure which in addition to spaces for the conservation of physical and digital works, will also house spaces for creation, performance and leisure.

Burkina Faso information agency with DCRP-MCCAT

Source: Burkina Information Agency