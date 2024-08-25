Remo Stars crash out of CAF Champions League



Remo Stars Football Club of Ikenne on Sunday at Rabat in Morocco crashed out of the 2024/2025 African Champions League in the competition’s first preliminary round.

The 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) runners-up crashed out after losing 2-3 aggregate to Moroccan side AS FAR Rabat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Remo Stars lost 0-2 on the night at the Stade Prince Moulay El Hassan in Rabat.

The Nigerian side had won the first leg fixture on Aug. 18 in Ikenne 2-1, but they could not withstand the Moroccans’ offensive blitz in the second leg game.

Two second half goals did the job for the hosts, with Joel Beya who scored their lone goal in Ikenne opening scores in the 53rd minute.

With about 12 minutes left and Remo Stars holding out, a penalty kick was awarded to the home side and El Amine Zouhzouh made no mistake from the spot.

NAN reports that Remo Stars loss meant two of Nigeria’s representatives in club football on the continent have crashed out just one round into thei

r respective competitions.

On Saturday, El-Kanemi Warriors Football Club of Maiduguri had been eliminated from the African Confederation Cup competition’s first preliminary round after a 2-3 aggregate loss.

Nigeria now has only one club each in the two continental competitions.

Enyimba International FC of Aba had drawn bye in the opening round into the second preliminary round of the African Confederation Cup competition.

Rangers International FC of Enugu had on Friday advanced into the second preliminary round of the African Champions League competition, after a 2-1 aggregate victory in the opening round.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria