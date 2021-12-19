Rössing marathon to be held virtually again in 2022

The 2022 edition of the Rössing Uranium marathon will once again be held virtually due to the increasing numbers in Covid-19 cases in the country.

The marathon has been in existence for over two decades. This will be its second virtual run, with the first being held in 2021 when Jeremia Shaliaxwe and Armas-Namupala won the 42-kilometre race in the male and female categories respectively.

A statement availed to Nampa on Friday by Rössing Uranium said registration will take place from 10 January until 17 February 2022, with the run scheduled for 12 March 2022.

“The annual event will once again be hosted virtually to ensure that we adhere to the Covid-19 restrictions and also allow runners to participate from wherever they find themselves,” read the statement.

It further said following its successful virtual run in June 2021, Rössing Uranium has been following the Covid-19 pandemic patterns and therefore decided to once again host the event virtually for the safety of its runners.

The statement also quotes Rössing Uranium’s General Manager of Organisational Services, Liezl Davies as saying safety is their key priority.

“At Rössing we don’t compromise on safety. The safety of our runners is important,” she said, adding that despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Rössing Uranium is committed to continuing with the popular event as it forms part of the mine’s social investment activities.

Davies called on all runners within the borders of Namibia to register for the event on the Events Today Namibia website when registrations open in January.

Categories that runners can enter are Men's Open: 20-39 years old, Ladies' Open: 20-39, Veteran Men: 40-49, Veteran Ladies: 40-49, Masters: 50-59, Grand Masters: 60+ and Juniors (for 10km Run only) - ages 12-19.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency