Second suspect in Wasserfall murder case hands himself over to police

A second suspect in the murder of Shannon Wasserfall has reportedly turned himself in to the police.

A progress report issued by the Head of the Namibian Police Force’s Public Relations Division, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, on Friday indicated that the 22-year-old suspect reportedly surrendered himself at the Narraville Police Station Thursday evening, after systematic investigations were carried out.

According to Shikwambi the suspect, who is the younger brother to the first accused, told the police he was allegedly called by his sister, Azaan Madisia, to help her dispose of the body.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court either Friday afternoon or Monday on charges of murder and obstructing the course of justice.

The 22-year-old Wasserfall was reported missing on 10 April 2020 in Walvis Bay and her remains were found buried at the harbour town on 06 October 2020 after an anonymous text message was sent to the deceased’s father.

On 09 October the 28-year-old Madisia, who was arrested in connection to the murder, made her first appearance in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder and defeating or obstructing the course of justice and was subsequently denied bail.

Her case was postponed to 07 December for further investigations.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency