

Damascus: Syria’s air defense systems successfully intercepted two hostile drones over the capital city of Damascus, the Syrian Defense Ministry announced on Thursday. The ministry confirmed, “Our air defense units recently repelled hostile unmanned aircraft in the skies over Damascus and shot down two drones, without any human casualties or material losses.” The statement, however, did not disclose the operators of the drones or their intended targets, and there has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the incident.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Xinhua correspondents in Damascus reported hearing sounds of gunfire and explosions during the incident, but noted that the situation returned to normal shortly thereafter. This drone interception is the latest in a series of aerial confrontations within Syrian airspace, highlighting the ongoing conflict in the country.

In past incidents, Syrian authorities have accused Israel of carrying out airstrikes and drone attacks targeting locations within Syr

ia, often focusing on Iranian-backed militias and Hezbollah positions. The recent drone activity occurs amid escalating tensions, as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militant groups captured the city of Hama, Syria’s fourth-largest city, on the same day.