Trafficking in persons increases in Angola

Luanda – Human trafficking in Angola figured at about 200 in the last five years, with stress to the border provinces, the Secretary of State for Human Rights Ana Celeste Januário has told Angop.

She said that the phenomenon occurs mainly in the provinces of Luanda (capital of the country), Cunene, Lunda-Norte and Malanje, involving adults and children who are victims of forced labour at home and abroad.

She acknowledged, however, that the cases reported and entered the national database do not reflect the reality of the country.

The official pointed out that the most frequent types of human trafficking were child exploitation, domestic servitude, begging and sexual exploitation, with economic and cultural reasons.

Of the total number of victims, 10% are foreigners and, among Angolans, many are sent abroad, especially to Namibia and Portugal, through the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), she added.

In order to reverse the situation, the Government has carried out education campaigns.

It includes working with schools, young people, children, transporters, with the Customs and Border Guard Police, airport personnel and everyone who can help by giving a tip-off to the authorities.

The Secretary of State said that the proportion of cases denounced was much higher than those judged, but there are already a large number of cases judged that do not come to the public for several reasons, for some of which she made “half blame”, without further detail.

So far, the official mentioned 27%, of the cases that reached the authorities, as having already been tried and with accountability.

The Secretary of State warned society to denounce to the authorities whenever there are situations or signs that indicate possible victims or traffickers, such as absolute control over their movements, limited contact with family or friends, injuries resulting from aggressions or when victims act as if they were instructed, among others.

She also referred to false “scouts” who, from abroad, “spot” the most unwary with promises of a better future of children as a fashion model or footballer, but, once travelled abroad, no one ever hears about them.

In order to discourage this practice in the country, the Government decided, in 2021, to increase the penalty, which ranges from two to eight years in prison, and may be further increased depending on the situation.

Human trafficking is a violation of human rights and, as a result, the United Nations General Assembly adopted, in 2010, the Global Action Plan against this scourge.

