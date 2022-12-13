Woman allegedly killed by boyfriend at Sigone village

A 34-year-old woman died in the Rundu State Hospital on Sunday after her boyfriend allegedly assaulted her.

Namibian Police Force Public Relations Officer, Inspector Raimbert Muronga, told Nampa the incident occurred around 19h00 on Sunday at Sigone village in the Kavango West Region.

The suspect allegedly kicked Elizabeth Nerumbu Kalilo in the lower abdomen and she died upon arrival at the Rundu State Hospital.

Her next of kin have been informed.

Muronga said the deceased had a six-day-old baby, and the suspect is the baby’s father.

The 36-year- old suspect was arrested on Monday and is being detained at the Kahenge Police Station.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

In an unrelated incident on Monday, a 36-year-old man at Farm Baden in the Otjozondjupa Region shot and killed his girlfriend before shooting himself.

The next of kin of both deceased have been informed.

It is alledged that the suspect, identified as Johannes Nauseb, removed a rifle from the main farm house’s safe and went to his residence, where he allegedly shot Sophia Mitche.

Nauseb allegedly shot Mitche in the head and she died instantly.

The suspect then turned the gun on himself, and according to the police had a self-inflicted gunshot wound on his head and the rifle was found next to him.

No sucide note was found at the scene and police investigations into the matter continue.

The bodies were transported to the Grootfontein State Hospital mortuary.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency