VON partnering China to broadcast in Mandarin- D-G



The Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Malam Jibrin Ndace, says the organisation is currently working in partnership with China to begin broadcasting in Mandarin, China’s official language.

Ndace disclosed this at a dinner organised by Southern African Development Community (SADC) group of ambassadors and High Commissioners on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that the initiative would enable VON to reach a vast audience in China and promote cultural exchange between Nigeria, China and Africa.

According to him, it will also go a long way to consistently tell positive stories about Nigeria and Africa, as well as promote a positive narrative about the nation and the continent.

‘I am currently exploring opportunities for VON to begin broadcasting in Mandarin, courtesy of our partnership with the Chinese government.

‘This collaboration will enable us to reach a vast audience in China and promote cultural exchange between our nations.

‘Let us take control of our narrative and let the world respect us.We need

to be intentional about creating a positive narrative about Nigeria and Africa,’ he said.

Ndace suggested the establishment of a partnership between SADC countries and VON, stressing that Africans share a common destiny, and should acknowledge and work towards it.

He said that by working together, they could collectively create a unified narrative that would showcase the best of Africa.

The D-G said he was willing to offer VON’s platform to all SADC countries willing to work with it, so as to consistently tell positive stories about Africa.

‘We can offer our platforms to journalists from SADC countries to share their stories, and vice versa.

‘We can work together to promote positive narratives about our continent, encourage travel within the African continent, and foster cultural exchange.

‘We need to promote cultural exchange programmes, educational initiatives, and economic partnerships that foster cooperation and understanding,’ he said.

The VON boss noted that Africa was replete with abundant beaut

y and diversity, which should be leveraged by its people and showcased to the world.

He urged Africans to celebrate their diversity, cultures and achievements, and define themselves by their strengths, resilience, and beauty.

‘We are not defined by our challenges; we are defined by our ability to overcome them.

‘Let us unite in our efforts to promote a positive narrative about our continent, celebrate our common future and work towards a brighter tomorrow for all Africans,’ Ndace said.

Also speaking, Angolan Ambassador to Nigeria José Zau said that the bloc’s 32nd anniversary was a reminder of the strong bonds of solidarity and cooperation that existed among its 16 member-states.

Zau said that it also marked the transfer of SADC’s chairmanship from President Joe Mrosso of Mozambique to President Emerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe.

He said that Mnangagwa’s chairmanship would focus on promoting innovation, which he described as crucial to unlocking opportunities for sustainable economic growth and development.

The ambassador said that over the years, SADC had faced numerous challenges, including the fight against apartheid in South Africa, the consolidation of independence, and the implementation of democratic systems.

According to him, it has made significant progress in promoting economic growth, social justice, and human development, through the collective efforts of its members.

He expressed appreciation for the support and cooperation which SADC had received from Nigeria, saying that the bloc looks forward to strengthening ties with other countries.

‘We will continue to work towards achieving lasting peace and security in the region, particularly in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the province of Cabo Delgado in Mozambique.

‘As we celebrate this anniversary, we are reminded of the importance of our partnership with other regions and countries, including Russia.

‘Our mission is clear; to promote sustainable, equitable growth and socioeconomic development through regional cooperatio

n, deep integration, good governance, and lasting peace and security.

‘We are committed to creating a better future for the people of Southern Africa, and we are making steady progress towards achieving our goals,’ the envoy said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 16-member SADC is a strong African subregional bloc, which focuses on industrialisation, food security, adventure tourism, emerging as a stable and effective bloc in international relations.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria