

Windhoek: Summer has become a season of bustling activity and joy for Li Quanlin, who runs a farmstay in Wuchuan County, nestled in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Tourists flock to his establishment, savoring local delicacies like steamed oat noodles, fried cakes, and lamb stews, as laughter fills the sunlit courtyard. Li’s current peaceful life contrasts sharply with the tumultuous history of his hometown, which was once a significant battleground during the anti-Japanese war.





According to Namibia Press Agency, more than eighty years ago, Li’s village was an integral part of the Daqing Mountain anti-Japanese war base. Chinese soldiers endured harsh conditions, while Li’s father played a crucial role by supplying food, delivering intelligence, and sheltering the wounded. Today, the same mountain trails that witnessed these heroic acts now welcome tourists from across the nation. An asphalt road weaves through the war ruins, with memorial halls dotting the landscape and forming a historical tour loop.





Zhao Xinyu, a college sophomore from Beijing, visited the Daqing Mountain with her roommates and felt deeply moved by the memorial exhibits. She expressed gratitude for the sacrifices made by wartime martyrs, which have paved the way for her generation’s tranquil daily routines. After visiting the memorials, Zhao and her friends stopped by Li’s farmstay for meals and rest. The establishment can accommodate over 200 diners and host up to 30 overnight guests, generating an annual income of approximately 70,000 yuan (around 9,798.3 U.S. dollars).





Wuchuan County has embraced its rich historical heritage, developing red tourism that capitalizes on China’s wartime history. By upgrading local farmstays and fruit-picking farms, the county has successfully attracted more visitors. In 2024, the area welcomed 806,000 tourists, generating revenue of 130 million yuan, with expectations of surpassing one million visitors in 2025.





Similar stories of transformation are evident across China. Regions once crucial to the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression are now thriving by leveraging revolutionary heritage to boost tourism and local specialty industries. Xingxian County in Shanxi Province, once a vital transportation hub and military command center, now boasts apricot-covered mountains that enhance both the scenic beauty and the local economy.





Six-year-old Wang Xiyao spent his summer vacation in Xingxian County with his parents, visiting revolutionary memorials, enjoying farmhouse meals, and picking apricots, which he found particularly delightful. Villager Gao Xianglian has capitalized on this trend by planting four apricot varieties to cater to diverse tastes, generating over 30,000 yuan in profit as tens of thousands of visitors flock to her orchard.





Wen Yongli, the village chief of Caijiaya, noted that eco-tourism featuring fruit-picking and farmstays has significantly improved the local economy, raising the annual per capita income from under 4,000 yuan to 12,000 yuan over the past decade.





About 300 kilometers from Xingxian County lies Fuping County in Hebei Province, home to the wartime military headquarters that once directed key operations. The site now hosts a memorial museum that attracts over 300,000 visitors annually, offering glimpses into the wartime living and combat environment.





Zhou Huimin, the deputy director of the museum, remarked on the significance of preserving these historic sites, which allow visitors to appreciate the peaceful and prosperous life that was worth fighting for. Villages near the museum have embraced agritourism, establishing mushroom farms, fruit-picking orchards, fishing ponds, and farmhouse restaurants, creating a vibrant synergy between red tourism and rural revitalization.





Fuping has developed a comprehensive mushroom industrial chain, with an annual output of 1.1 billion yuan. Wang Zhiyong, a local mushroom grower, has seen his income rise to about 150,000 yuan annually, as tourists often purchase fresh mushrooms directly from his cultivation logs. The increase in tourism has brought him immense joy and satisfaction.

