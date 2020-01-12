29-year-old public prosecutor was yesterday night arrested on a charge of alleged drunk driving

A 29-year-old public prosecutor stationed at the Okakarara Magistrate's Court in the Otjozondjupa Region, was yesterday night arrested on a charge of alleged drunk driving.

The acting police commander of the Namibian Police Force in the region, Deputy Commissioner Moses Khairabeb in an interview with Nampa today confirmed the arrest saying the prosecutor was allegedly found to have been operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol at the town.

The prosecutor was however released on police bail of N.dollar 2 000 on this morning, Khairabeb said.

He is expected to make his formal court appearance tomorrow at the Okakarara Magistrate's Court, said Khairbeb.

Police investigations in the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency