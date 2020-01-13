The 29-year-old public prosecutor who was arrested Saturday on a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol, made his first court appearance at Okakarara on Monday.

Johannes Inongelwa, who is employed at the Okakarara Magistrate's Court, appeared before Okakarara Assistant Magistrate, Yvonne Seibes.

Inongelwa, who opted to defend himself in court, pleaded not guilty to the single charge of drunken driving.

It is alleged that a breathalyser test done showed that his blood alcohol content was 0.38 milligrams (mg), surpassing the legal limit of 0.37mg.

His case was postponed to 17 February 2020 to allow for further police investigations.

Source: Namibia Press Agency