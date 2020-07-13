31-year-old man died instantly afternoon in an accident that occurred approximately five kilometres outside Grootfontein

A 31-year-old man died instantly yesterday afternoon in an accident that occurred approximately five kilometres outside Grootfontein on the Otjituuo gravel road.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha told Nampa the deceased was identified as Marco Harold Hunibeb by his close relatives.

Mbeha said a total of eight occupants including the driver were in the pickup vehicle.

The vehicle was travelling from the direction of Otjituuo towards Grootfontein, and at approximately five kilometres towards Grootfontein it is alleged Hunibeb lost control over it.

“It rolled several times, killing the driver on the spot,” she said.

The seven other occupants sustained slight to serious injuries and were taken to the Grootfontein State Hospital for medical attention.

Source: Namibia Press Agency