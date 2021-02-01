Africa’s largest online EB-5 and Uglobal Immigration Expo kicks off Feb. 9-10

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The teams of EB5 Investors and Uglobal Immigration magazines are bringing their long industry experience to host the Virtual EB-5 and Uglobal Immigration Expo Africa on Feb. 9-10, 2021.

In light of the booming HNWI population in many of Africa’s nations, many are looking for global mobility options. The two-day investment immigration expo will gather hundreds of migration agents, attorneys, investors, developers, EB-5 regional centers and other distinguished global immigration investment professionals in a virtual platform, which uses one-on-one video features. Attendees can access the free online event from any device, such as a phone, computer or tablet.

The conference will feature interactive panels moderated by experienced industry key players, as well as in-depth educational workshops, networking opportunities in the virtual lounge and in the online exhibitor hall with companies from around the globe.

Attendees can learn about the latest trends and regulations of the American EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program as well as other global citizenship by investment and residency by investment programs, including Malta, Portugal, Cyprus, Australia and various Caribbean island nations.

“Given our success in hosting events throughout the world, we want to share our industry experience to the growing markets in Africa,” said Ali Jahangiri, publisher of EB5 Investors and UglobalImmigration magazines. “The African continent is increasingly becoming a hub for investment immigration activity as investors look to expand their worldwide mobility. We can’t wait to share our network of professionals with attendees of our Feb. 9-10 expo.”

Panel topics will include educational updates on EB-5 legislation and due diligence, European investment immigration options, global mobility and regional issues facing investors and service professionals in Africa.

The expo organizers, a United States-based company, is the force behind America’s largest EB-5 publication and the leading global citizenship-by-investment and residency-by-investment publication. Over the last decade, it has hosted conferences around the world in destinations from Los Angeles, New York and Las Vegas to China, Brazil, South Korea, India, Vietnam and South Africa.

