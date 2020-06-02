Agricultural Business Development Agency announced the suspension of its Managing Director

The Agricultural Business Development Agency (Agribusdev) on Monday announced the suspension of its Managing Director, Petrus Uugwanga.

A media statement issued by the board chairperson of Agribusdev, Sophia Kasheeta, said the suspension will pave the way to allow for unhindered investigations levelled against the managing director.

Confirming the suspension to Nampa on Tuesday, Kasheeta said she could not disclose the basis of Uugwanga’s suspension at this point, but said there are several allegations against the MD.

Kasheeta said the board has consulted the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform as well as the Ministry of Public Enterprises regarding the suspension.

Uugwanga will be on suspension for a period of three months with full remuneration.

