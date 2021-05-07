Agriculture ministry launches ‘Strengthening Namibia’s food systems’ programme

Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Calle Schlettwein on Thursday launched the 'Strengthening Namibia’s food systems’ programme in Windhoek.

The programme is aimed at strengthening Namibia’s food systems to recover from emergencies and disease-related shocks through the Build Back Better programme.

The Government of Japan, through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has provided an amount of US.dollars 1 million (about N.dollars 14.5 million) for the programme.

Speaking at the launch, Schlettwein said it also aims to improve the livelihoods of mainly informal vendors and small-scale farmers living in urban settings.

“In Namibia, more than 57 per cent of the employed sector is found in the informal sector. These high percentages are an indication of the urgency that is required for the development of the informal sector in order to sustain and guarantee jobs and income in that sector,” said Schlettwein.

He added that the programme will take a long-term view of building back better by operating through the Harambee comprehensively coordinated and integrated agriculture programme mechanisms established by the government in the National Development Plans, Vision 2030, Harambee Prosperity Plan II and the global Sustainable Development Goals.

“Namibia attaches great value to the importance of building resilience as a country, not only in the agriculture sector, but in various other sectors,” he added.

Speaking at the same occasion, UNDP Resident Representative to Namibia, Alka Bhatia, said cities are home to an increasing number of people and thus hold the key to unlocking the potential to satisfy the increased demand for food and also improve livelihoods.

She further explained that the project will focus on safeguarding livelihoods of urban food market vendors trough improved hygiene infrastructure, strengthen local food supply chains through innovative solutions, horticulture value chain development activities as well as strengthening capacities, policies, frameworks and partnerships of municipalities to be more responsive and resilient to pandemic-related shocks.

“Through this project, we hope to curate multi-stakeholder coalitions to tackle key challenges faced by Namibia and explore opportunities in urban agriculture, climate resilience and livestock farming,” said Bhatia.

On his part, Japan’s Ambassador to Namibia, Harada Hideaki, said the project is another concrete step in the long-standing good relations between Namibia and Japan.

“I hope this project will benefit the people of Namibia and further develop Japan-Namibia relations,” said Hideaki.

Source: Namibia Press Agency