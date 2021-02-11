Air Namibia’s aircraft have been grounded while all flight operations have been cancelled, the airline management announced in an urgent notice released on Wednesday.

This was confirmed by the airline’s spokesperson, Twaku Kayofa, who told Nampa on Thursday this follows resolutions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Treasury to shut down the airline operations until further notice.

“All operations of the airline have been suspended and all aircraft were returned to the base last night. We are not taking bookings anymore and all existing bookings have been cancelled. Clients must approach our offices to claim refunds on their bookings,” Kayofa said.

He said the Ministry of Finance, which chairs the committee, is expected to make an official announcement regarding the future of the airline.

Air Namibia has been struggling financially for years.

Government has spent about N.dollars 8 billion over the last 10 years to bail out Air Namibia.

Recently, the airline reached a settlement with Belgium’s Challenge Airlines who had taken them to court over unserviced debt.

The settlement states that Air Namibia will pay Challenge Air 9.9 million Euros (aroun N.dollars 178 million), of which 5 million Euro (more than N.dollars 89 million) must be paid by 18 February 2021.

Contacted for comment on Thursday, Minister of Public Enterprises Leon Jooste said the government would pronounce itself on Thursday.

Source: Nampa