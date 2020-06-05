Amwele launches Operation Namib Desert’s second phase in Oshana

Commander of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Oshana Region, Commissioner Rauha Amwele called on law enforcement members, especially those attached to the Operation Namib Desert, to seriously enforce the State of Emergency regulations.

Amwele made the call whilst addressing NamPol members of the operation on the occasion of the official regional launch of the second phase of the Namib Desert Joint Crime Prevention Operation at Oshakati on Friday.

She singled out the liquor trading beyond prescribed hours and days as the issue to be dealt with and prevented in the region this difficult time of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, if the spread of the virus is to be curbed in the region and across the nation.

“I observed people gathered at bars in groups and some liquor outlets operating beyond prescribed trading hours as I went through our towns yesterday and this should be cramped,” Amwele narrated.

She explained that the State of Emergency regulations currently allows liquor trading time to be at 12h00 – 18h00 Monday to Friday, 09h00 – 13h00 Saturday and no alcohol trading on Sunday.

Amwele wants the operation units and sections’ commanders to be strategic in their operation and to ensure that members are visible in carrying out crime prevention patrol in the locations.

“Get out of the cars and also engage into foot patrol,” she urged, adding that operation members, like any other law enforcement agents, are expected to carry out their responsibilities professionally and with respect of the human rights.

Amwele also urged members of the public and the business community to remain law-abiding citizens and to cooperate with the law enforcement members in the performance of their crime prevention.

The second phase of the countrywide operation commenced on Thursday and will run until on 28 August, following the first phase which started on 04 March and ended on 28 May.

Source: Namibia Press Agency