ANS hands over 26 bursaries

The Namibia Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)'s air navigation services encouraged the youth to seize opportunities granted to them, as it empowers the country as a whole.

This was said by the head of Air Navigation Service (ANS) Peter Marais when the NCAA handed over bursaries to 26 students here on Friday.

The department, which is a stand-alone unite of the NCAA, is responsible for services like aeronautical information management, communication, and navigation surveillance.

Marais said the ANS bursary programme is an opportunity that does not come along every day and should not be taken for granted.

This programme is an investment by the NCAA for you as young Namibians as it builds the country's skill-set and creates the opportunity for you to grow in your chosen career, he said.

The ANS bursary programme is in its second year and will see beneficiaries trained to amongst others become air traffic controllers, aeronautical information officers, and air traffic safety electronics personnel.

Marais said of the 26 beneficiaries, 10 will be studying to become air traffic controllers, 10 aeronautical information officers, and six air traffic safety electronics personnel.

He added that the bursary programme is the first step on their path to becoming aviation professionals whose knowledge and skills will make them key participants in the Namibian regional and aviation industry.

The beneficiaries, upon completion of their studies, will be providing safe expeditious and regular air navigation services which are required, said Marais.

Romeo Assegaai, who plans to study air traffic control, told Nampa this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for him.

I plan on utilizing this opportunity to the best of my ability as it will ensure a better life for my family, said Assegaai.

Another beneficiary, Cheryl-Ann Julius who wants to become an air traffic services assistant, said she is happy to have been selected out of the thousand applications received by NCAA for the same opportunity.

I've always wanted to be a pilot. Through this bursary I'm able to start off somewhere in making my dreams a reality, Julius said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency