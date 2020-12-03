Aranos Town Councillors sworn in

Office bearers of the Aranos Town Council were sworn in at the Mariental Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

During the ceremony, Marline Claasen of the Landless People’s Movement (LPM) was sworn in as Mayor of Aranos, by Magistrate Anna Marie Kruger.

LPM’s Hans Baffrath was elected as Chairperson of the Management Committee, while Martha Garises (LPM) and Jannie Strauss of the Independent Patriots for Change will make up the management committee.

Sanna Paulus of the Popular Democratic Movement and Phillip Mpande of Swapo are ordinary members.

Meanwhile, the newly elected Regional Councillors who will serve the Hardap region for the next five years also took oath on Wednesday.

Members of the Management Committee include Gershon Dausab who is the chairperson of the Hardap Regional Council, while Aranos Constituency Councillor Salmon Boois and Mariental Urban Councillor Petrus Esterhuizen make up the committee.

Rehoboth Urban East Constituency Councillor, Edward Wambo of Swapo remains an ordinary member of the Hardap Regional Council.

Nicodemus Motinga of Daweb Constituency, Paul Isaak of Gibeon Constituency and Rehoboth Urban West Harald Kambrude were elected to represent the region in the National Council.

Source: Namibia Press Agency