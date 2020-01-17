Awaseb’s trial starts in June

The trial of a 34-year-old man who stands accused of stabbing and killing his girlfriend here in December 2018 is set to start in June this year.

The accused, Charles Awaseb on Friday made another court appearance in the Keetmanshoop Regional Court before magistrate Frans Anderson who postponed his case to 17 and 18 June 2020 for plea and trial.

The Prosecutor General decision handed over on 14 November 2019 indicated that Awaseb will be charged with one count of murder with the provision of the Domestic Violence Act 4 of 2003.

Awaseb is represented by Legal Aid Lawyer, Stephen Coetzee while Abel Manyando represented the State.

It is alleged that Awaseb stabbed 35-year-old Juliana Isaaks with a knife in the neck on 30 December. Isaaks died on the spot.

Awaseb was denied bail during his first appearance on 02 January 2019, because police investigations were at an early stage and it was not in the interest of the administration of justice system for bail to be granted.

On March 2019, the accused launched a formal bail application which was unsuccessful.

Delivering the formal bail application judgement on 16 May 2019, magistrate Melissa Mungunda said taking all evidence into account, the court is not satisfied that it is in the interest of the administration of justice for Awaseb to be granted bail.

Awaseb was remanded in custody at the Keetmanshoop police holding cells until his next court appearance.

Source: Namibia Press Agency