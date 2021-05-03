BANDroyalty.com Set to Revolutionize Music Worldwide May 5 with Release of BAND NFTs on OpenSea.io

New BAND NFTs certify unique digital ownership in this limited release NFT series and provide opportunities for future earnings through staking options made possible by BAND smart contracts coming in July.

SINGAPORE, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire – BAND Royalty (“BAND” or the “Company”), operated by Singapore-based LIBERTY IS PTE LTD, launches its first music/art collectibles, the BAND NFTs Series 1, on May 5, 2021. These NFTs have been commissioned by phenomenal artists to celebrate the world’s incredible diversity, inclusivity and varieties of music. Even still, these BAND NFT collectibles have a twist. Unlike NBA Topshots or CryptoKitties, owning just one of the 3,000 limited-edition BAND NFTs provides access to the BAND Music NFT ecosystem and the opportunity to share in BAND’s performance royalty music catalog. Over 50 top artists are represented, including the amazing Beyonce, Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, Cher, will.i.am, Timbaland, Missy Elliot and Rihanna. BAND Royalty is making this set a first among NFTs, creating a unique music/art NFT Collectible that music lovers worldwide are sure to treasure.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, represent uniquely cryptographically secured works such as music, artwork, videos and other digital files stored on the blockchain.

The BAND NFT Series 1 launches Wednesday, May 5, and is limited to only 3,000. These beautifully designed NFTs stand out through stunning artwork and will eventually allow holders to stake their BAND NFTs into various BAND royalty pools of songs and artists.

BAND Royalty founders Barnaby Andersun and Noble Drakoln, experts in the fields of blockchain and music royalty investing and co-hosts of the CryptoTenX Podcast, have outlined a robust and ambitious roadmap of releases for BAND Royalty in 2021. Starting with this NFT Series 1, BAND Royalty will eventually introduce Band TOKENS and launch a new platform for musicians and fans to interact through NFTs.

Band Royalty plans to grow its catalog of famous and income driven royalty rights through the release of 12,000 total capped unique NFT tokens across four different NFT series in 2021, similar to the limited collectible nature of Crypto Punks and Hashmasks. Funds generated will be reinvested to expand BAND Royalty’s music royalty library.

Securing one of the converted and rare 3,000 Series 1 collectible BAND NFT 3D animated music inspired pieces of digital art is simple. On launch day, this limited edition will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis through an offering on OpenSea.io .

To ensure success, holders need at least 1 Ethereum available in an ETH wallet before visiting OpenSea.io – the largest Ethereum NFT marketplace in the world. Once there, review the beautiful selection of BAND NFT art and make a selection. The lower the number of the BAND NFT, the more rare it is; bringing with it increased collectability and functional access across the BAND music ecosystem.

To learn more, you are invited to the BAND community: https://t.me/bandroyalty

About BAND Royalty

BAND Royalty lets music lovers and fans take their enjoyment of music to the next level by offering blockchain-secured BAND NFTs that enable holders to earn crypto from some of the world’s most popular songs. This unique opportunity allows individuals to share in income streams each time a song in the BAND music catalog is performed. The name BAND is derived from the initials of its co-founders, blockchain experts Barnaby Andersun (BA) + Noble Drakoln (ND). To learn more about BAND Royalty and to sign up for NFT collection release drops, visit www.bandroyalt y .com .

Contact: info@bandroyalty.com