BlueGreen Water Technologies, Ltd. Names Jurgens Van Loggerenberg Africa Head Of Operations

Emerging Global Cleantech Company Expanding Groundbreaking Anti-Toxic Algae Treatment for Drinking Water in Africa

Emergency Drinking Water Treatment to Deploy in South Africa this Month

BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — BlueGreen Water Technologies, Ltd. (“BlueGreen”), a global cleantech company, announced today that it has named Jurgens Van Loggerenberg as its Africa Head of Operations. In this role, Van Loggerenberg’s focus will be providing regulators, local municipalities, water utility companies and private communities in the South African market access to BlueGreen’s rapid-response and result-driven toxic algae treatment.

Blue green algae blooms have been declared a global problem with severe health effects on both humans and animals by the World Health Organization. The toxic algae increases each year in severity and frequency and has become a major concern to regulators and communities all over the world. BlueGreen Water Technologies’ US EPA-approved algaecides have been introduced as a groundbreaking treatment to combat the worldwide cyanobacteria epidemic.

With 20 years of experience in water treatment, Van Loggerenberg brings extensive knowledge, experience and commitment to this position. Van Loggerenberg began his career servicing the water treatment plants of the Kruger National Park and subsequent roles included responsibilities at municipal purification plants in Mpumalanga. He has worked with the German water treatment company Süd-Chemie as a technical and sales support for water treatment plants throughout South Africa. In 2016, he joined the South African chemical group of companies AECI under Improchem as Public Water Industry Specialist. During his 20-year tenure in water treatment, Van Loggerenberg established chlorine dioxide in drinking water applications as an Advanced Oxidation Process in eutrophic raw water. He has conducted extensive research in this field and contributed to a chlorine dioxide publication as co-author and holds two patents to his name.

“I’m proud to join BlueGreen Water Technologies. As a water custodian I believe that working for water, our scarcest resource, is not a job, but a life mission,” said Van Loggerenberg. “BlueGreen’s work around the world and proven success is bringing cutting edge pragmatic solutions to combat the toxic cyanobacteria that is suffocating aquatic ecosystems. They offer both short and long-term solutions – and hope – to where it’s most needed. Treating lakes and dams with cost-effective solutions that alleviate blooms within hours is in reach.”

“We’re excited to have Jurgens aboard the BlueGreen team,” said Eyal Harel, CEO of BlueGreen Water Technologies. “His outstanding professional capabilities and understanding of both water and people has forged long term relationships in an industry that relies on science and trust. We’re confident that his experience and connections will pave the way for the Lake Guard™ Blue and Lake Guard™ Oxy to be adopted into the African market where the pursuit of clean water is first and foremost a humanitarian matter.”

About BlueGreen Water Technologies, Ltd.

BlueGreen Water Technologies, Ltd. (“BlueGreen”) is a privately-owned global cleantech company based in Tel Aviv, Israel, dedicated to developing novel solutions to water-related problems. BlueGreen’s portfolio currently consists of two commercially-available products, Lake Guard™ Blue™ and Lake Guard™ Oxy which are designed to remediate and prevent the occurrence of cyanobacterial toxic blooms, commonly known as “blue green algae.” BlueGreen is further developing new powerful monitoring capabilities designed to support local communities to timely identify and treat early-stages of algal blooms and avoid the ramifications of a full-blown blooms. For more information, please visit www.bgtechs.com, and connect with the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

