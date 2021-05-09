Brotherhood can take you a long way: Jacobs

Grootfontein Rugby Club team captain Lodewikus Jacobs said their impressive performance to the start of the 2021 Namibia Rugby Premier League should be credited to the brotherhood amongst team members.

Grootfontein Rugby Club who just joined the Rugby Premier League this season won two of their three matches thus far.

In their third match of the season, they beat league defending champions United at their home in Olympia on Saturday with a 41-31 score where they ran in six tries, four conversions and a penalty compared to United’s four tries, four conversions and a penalty.

In an interview with the media after the match, Jacobs said their focus for this year is to get their brotherhood together as well as all structures in place.

“We are going to take it game by game as the saying goes brotherhood can take you a long way and our aim is to revive rugby in the Northern region because back in the days this sport uses to produce quite good players from this side so we once again want to grow the game,” said Jacobs.

He added that their win against United is one of their biggest achievement but his teammates pushed themselves for a win saying credit should also be given to United for playing the game in good spirits.

To be the winners on the day Grootfontein opened the scoring as early as the second minute when Louis Grobbelaar ran in a try which Ronald Deck converted.

Jan-Ham Cronje added to their score line in the sixth minute and Deck once again made no mistake from the spot.

In the 10th minute of the game United got themselves on the score board when Darly Vries ran in their first try which Nazume Swarts converted.

Deck once again put his name on the score board when he scored a penalty for Grootfontein in the 12th minute but United retaliated with a try in the 25th minute through Uendjisuvera Kandjou which Swarts converted.

Before the half time break, the visitors made their intentions clear when Grobbelaar ran in his second try while captain Jacobs ran in their fourth try and Deck converted twice from the spot for a half time score of 31-14.

In the second half, the home team United started off the match on a stronger note attacking their opponents from the word go and scored their third try of the match in the 49th minute through Riaan van Zyl which Swarts converted.

Swarts added three more points on the home teams score card with a penalty but the hard-working visitor ran in their fifth try of the day through Siegfried-Paul Potgieter who bullied the United defence in the 65th minute.

Hannes van Zyl who had an impressive game for United finally got his name on the score sheet when he scored United’s fourth try in the 74th minute and Swarts made no mistake from the spot.

But Potgieter put the final nail in the defending champions coffin with his try in the dying minutes which Deck failed to convert.

Meanwhile in other matches played over the weekend Western Suburbs beat Kudu 48-3 at the Suburbs ground in Windhoek while UNAM ran havoc of Reho Falcon in Rehoboth with a 87-16 score line.

