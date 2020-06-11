Cabinet has approved the appointment of new board members for State-owned media institutions which are New Era Publication Corporation (NEPC), The Southern Times newspaper and the Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA).

Minister of Information and Communication Technology Peya Mushelenga announced this today at the COVID-19 Communication Centre in Windhoek.

He said NEPC board members are appointed on a three-year contract effective from 01 June 2020 until 31 May 2023, and they are John Sifani as board chairperson, Helena Amutenya, Selma Ambunda, Edwin Tjiramba and Johannes Sheya.

Two additional members have been added to the current NAMPA Board to serve out the remaining two months of the current board term – they are Emma Leonard and Elifas Tangi Kamati.

The two new members replace the late Florence Auala and Brian Eiseb who took up a position on another SOE board earlier this year.

The news agency also appointed Linus Chata as Chief Executive Officer who will serve for a period of five years effective from 01 July until 30 June 2025.

Cabinet approved the appointment of new board members for The Southern Times to serve for a period of two years effective from 01 June 2020 until 31 May 2022.

The new members are Emma Haiyambo as board chairperson, Eva Shifotoka, Surihe Gaomas, Luciano Kambala and Jacob Nyambe.

Source: Namibia Press Agency