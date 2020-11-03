CAN launches Movember November campaign

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) on Monday launched its ‘Movember November’ cancer awareness campaign aimed at “creating a wave of blue hope in support of men’s health.”

CAN called on all Namibians to get actively involved in all activities that will create awareness throughout the month of November.

CAN Chief Executive Officer, Rolf Hansen, in a media statement said prostate cancer remains one of the most diagnosed forms of cancer in Namibia.

He noted that while 214 prostate cancer cases were recorded in 2010, by 2017 this number had increased to 351 cases.

“During the last seven-year reporting cycle, 2 125 prostate cancer diagnoses were recorded, and 10 477 Namibian men were diagnosed with a form of cancer, excluding non-melanoma skin cancer. On average, 1 500 Namibian males are diagnosed with cancer annually, versus 1 615 women per annum,” he said.

Hansen explained that funds raised during the November campaigns are all earmarked for the men’s health clinic that CAN hosts every first Tuesday of the month in Windhoek, as well as the outreach programme that travels across all regions of Namibia at least once a year to provide education and complimentary screening services for primarily prostate, breast and cervical cancers.

“It therefore remains crucial that as we have made a big noise for breast cancer just last week with Pink Day, Namibians should also support men’s health with its “Movember no Shave” and “National Blue Day” events that will take place on 26 November 2020,” he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency