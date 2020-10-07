City of Windhoek renames street after late Hidipo Hamutenya

The City of Windhoek has renamed Esther Brandt Street in Olympia in honour of the late Hidipo Hamutenya as part of the initiative to rename some streets in honour of the fallen heroes and heroines of Namibia’s liberation struggle.

Speaking at the occasion in the capital on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said Namibians should do everything possible to honour the heroes and heroines.

“This ceremony coincides with the fourth anniversary of his passing on 06 October 2016, and we say ‘long live the revolutionary spirit of Hidipo Hamutenya.’ In the same vein, I thank the City of Windhoek for having taken the decision to rename this street after Hamutenya. I also want to thank the family of Hamutenya for their cooperation,” she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah further said it is reassuring that the City is renaming streets in honour of the fallen heroes and heroines of the liberation struggle, adding that they made selfless contributions to the country and Namibians should take pride that their memories will be engraved in the minds of present and future generations.

The role played by, and contribution of, Hamutenya in the liberation struggle is a matter of public record, she said.

“He was universally recognised as a remarkable strategist and a skilful negotiator with a sharp political mind. He made a sterling contribution to the development of the Swapo literature, for example, in the aftermath of a political crisis in Swapo in 1976. Comrade Hamutenya helped define and provide ideological direction as well as an institutional framework that led to the formulation of the Swapo Constitution and political programme adopted the same year,” said Nandi-Ndaitwah.

She added that in a fitting recognition of his lasting contribution to the struggle for national independence and nation building, Hamutenya was awarded the Independence and Liberation Medals by Founding President Sam Nujoma, and following his passing on 06 October 2016, President Hage Geingob accorded Hamutenya hero status and a hero’s funeral.

Source: Namibia Press Agency