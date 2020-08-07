Corruption, favouritism and nepotism taking Namibia down: Mutorwa

Minister of Works and Transport, John Mutorwa said corruption, favouritism and nepotism applied by some officials in different institutions who put personal interests ahead of national interest when awarding tenders and filling vacancies, are taking the country down.

Mutorwa made these remarks on Thursday at the ministry’s head office in Windhoek when he met with senior officials from the transport sector under the ministry, to discuss the transportation capital infrastructure projects for the 2020/21 financial year.

He said some officials approach his office to request for a budget to recruit and fill certain vacancies within their departments, but in the next financial year they are again requesting a budget for the same vacancies, and when asked, they then have all sorts of reasons like not finding a qualified candidate for the position.

“Sometimes it’s not about finding a qualified somebody, but the right person for your personal interest did not knock on the door. I am talking about issues that I have seen in my political career and as a minister, issues that are taking this country down, which is corruption, favouritism and nepotism. It must stop, it must come to an end, whether in terms of awarding tenders or in terms of employment. Let the right person in terms of qualifications and experience get the job, not a person from your village,” said Mutorwa.

He added that people are angry when the government fails to deliver what it promised, but sometimes the problem is with those that are given the mandate to execute and implement government projects, noting that because of bureaucracy and personal interests, projects are delayed, keeping the public waiting and frustrated.

“When you ask those officials why certain projects are not completed, they give all sorts of reasons, clumsy explanations. When you go deeper… you find out that there is some personal interest. So those who’ve got personal interest abusing laws, the resources and denying citizens facilities, your time is counted, not because Mutorwa is saying so but that is what this country wants,” emphasised Mutorwa.

He warned that the Public Procurement Act of 2015 which promotes integrity, accountability, transparency, competitive supply, effectiveness, efficiency and fair dealing on making informed decisions should always be followed.

Source: Namibia Press Agency