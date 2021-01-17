Regional police commander for the Kunene region commissioner James Nderura Kunene and health director Thomas Shapumba expressed concern over the sudden skyrocketing (Coronavirus) COVID-19 cases in the region, citing negligence from residents as one of the main causes.

Nderura, during an interview with Nampa on Sunday, said the police is left with no choice but to apprehend those who are breaking COVID-19 protocols and bring them to face the full wrath of the law, adding that there are still some of the region’s inhabitants who are idle when it comes to observing such protocols, which include the correct wearing of face masks, social distancing and adhering to curfew rules.

The police noted a total number of 19 people were detained throughout the course of the week for breaking curfew rules and are set to appear in court in Opuwo.

He further stated that the skyrocketing number of COVID-19 cases are mostly reported around overcrowded areas such as shopping areas and banks, stating that most shopping and banking areas in the region are mostly located at one area, therefore, causing the overcrowding.

Kunene Regional Health Director, Thomas Shapumba recently also expressed concern over the skyrocketing number of the novel coronavirus (COVID0-19) infections in the region, stating that he is anxious that people have so far started to relax.

“People are now relaxed thinking the virus is no more, this virus in here amongst us and seems it is here to stay, we should be vigilant enough to protect ourselves,” he stated.

He also noted that most of the positive cases in the region emanate from market places such as shops and filling stations. Shapumba also urged members of the community especially those who came in contact with positive cases and those who are experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms to get tested.

According to a health report availed to Nampa on Sunday, the Kunene Region has thus far recorded 366 positive COVID-19 cases, a surge of 355 cases from the 11 cases reported in the region between March and September 2020.

Source: Namibia Press Agency