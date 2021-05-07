COVID-19: Namibia records 92 cases, eight deaths

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Friday announced that Namibia recorded 92 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 49 552.

The cases had a gender distribution of 45 males and 47 females between the ages of two and 94 years.

Shangula in the daily COVID-19 update said the country also recorded eight deaths from the districts of Windhoek, Walvis Bay, Engela and Grootfontein, bringing the total number of deaths to 682. Of the eight deceased persons, aged between 42 and 91 years, five are reported to have had comorbidities.

Of the cases announced on Friday, Khomas recorded the highest number at 58 followed by Erongo with 17 and ||Kharas with 10 cases. Hardap and Omaheke recorded two cases each, while Kavango East, Otjozondjupa and Zambezi recorded one case each.

The cases included seven learners from different schools, four students, one teacher and 10 healthcare workers.

A total of 224 new recoveries were reported bringing the total recoveries to 47 146.

Namibia currently has 1 713 active cases with 162 hospitalised cases of which 43 are in intensive care.

Cumulatively, 34 346 people received their first dose of the AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines by Friday.

Source: Namibia Press Agency