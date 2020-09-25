COVID-19: Namibia records 95 new cases

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Friday announced that the country has recorded 95 new positive cases of COVID-19.

He said 1 021 samples were tested, and of the 95 positive cases 59 are male and 36 female. The youngest is four and the oldest 76 years old.

Windhoek recorded the highest number at 33 with Mariental at 29, Oshakati recorded seven cases, Rehoboth and Walvis Bay recorded six each and Karasburg, three. Eight other towns recorded two cases or one, respectively.

Shangula also announced that 87 new recoveries were recorded with the Khomas Region having the highest of 51, Hardap 28, ||Kharas seven and Omusati recording one recovery, bringing the total number of all recoveries in the country to 8 569.

“We noticed an increase of cases in crowded facilities this week, including school hostels, correctional facilities and police holding cells. As mentioned previously, crowded settings provide a conducive environment for transmission of the communicable disease, therefore it remains critical that we shield as much as possible and prevent more cases,” said Shangula.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country are now at 10 835 of which 2 147 are active cases and 119 COVID-19 related deaths.

Source: Namibia Press Agency